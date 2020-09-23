Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Giaimo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATVI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.84.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $82.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.62. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $87.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.