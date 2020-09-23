Accenture (ACN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 24th. Analysts expect Accenture to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Accenture to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $236.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.07. The stock has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $247.82.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at $38,886,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.46.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

