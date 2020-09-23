AAR (AIR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AAR (NYSE:AIR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.55. AAR had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $416.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.87 million. On average, analysts expect AAR to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AAR stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.16 million, a P/E ratio of 150.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.76. AAR has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $52.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIR shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

