AAC (NYSE:AAC) & Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Financial Survey

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) and AAC (NYSE:AAC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Hanger alerts:

93.3% of Hanger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of AAC shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Hanger shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of AAC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hanger and AAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanger 3.79% 80,707.43% 3.42% AAC -34.21% -117.29% -11.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hanger and AAC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanger $1.10 billion 0.60 $27.52 million $0.90 19.31 AAC $295.76 million 0.04 -$59.40 million ($1.06) -0.42

Hanger has higher revenue and earnings than AAC. AAC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hanger and AAC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanger 0 0 0 0 N/A AAC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Hanger has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAC has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hanger beats AAC on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc. provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and provides payor network contracting services to other O&P providers. The Products & Services segment procures and distributes O&P parts, componentry, and devices to independent O&P providers; and develops specialized rehabilitation technologies and provides evidence-based clinical programs for post-acute rehabilitation to patients at approximately 4,000 skilled nursing and post-acute providers. This segment also manufactures and sells therapeutic footwear for diabetic patients in the podiatric market. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated approximately 701 patient care clinics, and 111 satellite locations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as Hanger Orthopedic Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hanger, Inc. in June 2012. Hanger, Inc. was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About AAC

AAC Holdings, Inc. provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 11 inpatient substance abuse treatment facilities, focused on delivering clinical care and treatment solutions across 1,080 inpatient beds, including 700 licensed detoxification beds, 24 standalone outpatient centers, and 4 sober living facilities across 471 beds for a total of 1,551 combined inpatient and sober living beds. It also offers multi-media marketing services to families and individuals struggling with addiction and seeking treatment options through online directories of treatment providers, treatment provider reviews, forums, and professional communities. In addition, the company performs drug testing and diagnostic laboratory services; and provides physician services to its clients. AAC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.