8X8 PROTOCOL Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $52.47 million and $10.57 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

