29,705 Shares in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,900,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,276.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 818,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 758,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,535,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,544,000 after acquiring an additional 588,186 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $9,812,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 522.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 431,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $66,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.73 and a beta of 1.05. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $23.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

