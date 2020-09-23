1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €25.50 Price Target at UBS Group

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) received a €25.50 ($30.00) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.00% from the stock’s current price.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.90 ($26.94) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.03 ($34.16).

1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €18.35 ($21.58) on Monday. 1&1 Drillisch has a twelve month low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a twelve month high of €32.88 ($38.68). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of €21.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

