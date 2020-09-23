1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €23.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) received a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s previous close.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.03 ($34.16).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

DRI stock opened at €18.35 ($21.58) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.21. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52-week low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 52-week high of €32.88 ($38.68). The company has a 50-day moving average of €23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of €21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.