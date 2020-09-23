1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €22.90 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) received a €22.90 ($26.94) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.83% from the company’s previous close.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.03 ($34.16).

1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €18.35 ($21.58) on Monday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1-year low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 1-year high of €32.88 ($38.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

