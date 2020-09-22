Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Hits New 1-Year High at $479.00

Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $479.00 and last traded at $468.76, with a volume of 84962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $468.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $187.00 to $402.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.60, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.96, for a total transaction of $17,743,373.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,846,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $8,132,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,943 shares of company stock worth $72,577,846. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

