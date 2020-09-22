Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZTS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. G.Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Zoetis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Argus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.14.

ZTS opened at $160.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.70 and a 200 day moving average of $137.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $165.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $161,864.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,685,933 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 32.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

