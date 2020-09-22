Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Edward Jones raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $173,006.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,933 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 32.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.24. 25,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,447. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.70 and its 200 day moving average is $137.79. The firm has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $165.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

