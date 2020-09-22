Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,473,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,619,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,598,000 after purchasing an additional 90,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ZBH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 837.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.93.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

