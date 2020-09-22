ZIMBOCASH Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $28,020.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00228563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00084485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.49 or 0.01395638 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00183116 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH's total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,371,088 tokens.

ZIMBOCASH's official website is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

ZIMBOCASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

