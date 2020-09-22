ZCore Achieves Market Capitalization of $130,032.82 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $130,032.82 and approximately $696.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $33.94, $18.94 and $50.98.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,326,233 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $7.50, $24.43, $13.77, $51.55, $5.60, $24.68, $10.39, $20.33, $50.98, $18.94 and $32.15. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

