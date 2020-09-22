Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to “Hold”

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SEGXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEGRO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

SEGRO stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $14.46.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

