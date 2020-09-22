Zacks Investment Research Lowers Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $0.25 to $0.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.10 to $1.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taseko Mines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.95.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.22 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.34.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.47 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Taseko Mines by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

