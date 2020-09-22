Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) to Post -$0.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) will post ($0.94) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.86). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 11,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $289,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 97,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $2,467,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,832 shares of company stock worth $5,228,345. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 234.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $25.79. The company had a trading volume of 772 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,048. The company has a quick ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.18. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $32.24.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

