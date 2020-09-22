Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.90. Cirrus Logic posted earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $242.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRUS. Cowen raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $60.51 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

