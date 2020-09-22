Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) to Announce $2.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.55. Chubb reported earnings of $2.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $11.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chubb.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,144.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $115.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.98. Chubb has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.