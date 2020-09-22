Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) to Post $0.56 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) to announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP William Dishman sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $80,394.60. Also, Director Carl G. Herde sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $32,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,115 shares of company stock worth $824,529. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 46.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 72.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $35.49. 556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,272. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $806.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.37%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

