Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.13. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.24. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMSI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Sidoti raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director David Floyd acquired 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $49,964.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of MMSI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,687. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -77.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average is $41.41.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

