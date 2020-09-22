Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) to report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.42. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CTB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $37.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

