Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will report sales of $310.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $311.45 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $388.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $242.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.25 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

CRUS stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $91.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 44.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,257,000 after buying an additional 2,449,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after purchasing an additional 190,453 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 78.2% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 367,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 161,444 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 164.1% during the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 232,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after buying an additional 144,450 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at $8,688,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

