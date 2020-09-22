Zacks: Analysts Expect Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $253.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

WIRE stock opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.20. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $62.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the second quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 278.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 47.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

