Zacks: Analysts Expect (DEN) (NYSE:DEN) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect (DEN) (NYSE:DEN) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for (DEN)’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that (DEN) will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow (DEN).

Get (DEN) alerts:

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of (DEN) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

DEN stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,912 shares. (DEN) has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

(DEN) Company Profile

There is no company description available for DENBURY ORD.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on (DEN) (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for (DEN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (DEN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.