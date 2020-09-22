Zacks: Analysts Expect Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.11. Banco Bradesco posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Banco Bradesco.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 15.61%.

BBD has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 19.6% during the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,761,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862,392 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,278,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,396 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 87.0% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 23,192,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,422,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,333 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 16.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,268,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,756 shares during the period. 2.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBD opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bradesco (BBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.