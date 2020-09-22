Zacks: Analysts Expect Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Accel Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACEL shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment Gaming, LLC owns and operates video gaming stores. It installs gaming terminals in the United States. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Lemont, Illinois.

