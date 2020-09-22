Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.19). PROS reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $63.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 28.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PROS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on PROS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PROS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PROS from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $89,260.00. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 6.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 17.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 23.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 23.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRO traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.32. 2,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,020. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

