Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). Cloudflare reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cloudflare.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.31.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $298,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,730,739 shares of company stock worth $369,593,615 in the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Cloudflare by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cloudflare by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cloudflare by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

NET stock opened at $38.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $45.28.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudflare (NET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.