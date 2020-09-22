Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) to announce $9.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.42 billion. Chubb posted sales of $9.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $36.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.04 billion to $36.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $35.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.06 billion to $37.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Chubb stock opened at $115.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 55.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,065 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,684,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,758,000 after buying an additional 2,431,302 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Chubb by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,202,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Chubb by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,763,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,219,000 after buying an additional 974,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,465,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,640,000 after purchasing an additional 921,501 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

