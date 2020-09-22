Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) to Announce $1.66 EPS

Analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) will report $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.88. Best Buy reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $7.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.48.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $105.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $119.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $611,390.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 449,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $38,712,400.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 831,230 shares of company stock worth $73,599,179. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 215.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

