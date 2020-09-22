Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will announce earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Beacon Roofing Supply reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BECN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “average” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.23.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

