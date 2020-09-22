Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. American Renal Associates posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Renal Associates.

Get American Renal Associates alerts:

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $205.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.89 million. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on ARA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, American Renal Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the first quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in American Renal Associates by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in American Renal Associates by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Renal Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in American Renal Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

American Renal Associates stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,224. The firm has a market cap of $216.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. American Renal Associates has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Renal Associates (ARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Renal Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Renal Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.