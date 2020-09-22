XRP (XRP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.31 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including B2BX, Stellarport, Coinone and Bitinka. XRP has a total market cap of $10.50 billion and $1.31 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00039449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00232659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00084480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.14 or 0.01400611 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00182313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009655 BTC.

About XRP

XRP’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,878,704 coins and its circulating supply is 45,097,364,449 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

