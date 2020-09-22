Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Shares Gap Up to $0.42

Shares of Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.42, but opened at $0.47. Ximen Mining shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 15,200 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.81.

Ximen Mining Company Profile (CVE:XIM)

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primary asset is the Brett Gold Project in located in the British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Elm Tree Minerals Inc and changed its name to Ximen Mining Corp.

