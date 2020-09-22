Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Position Increased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,075 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.35% of Xerox worth $11,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,940,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,722,000 after buying an additional 2,563,949 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Xerox by 528.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,575,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,601 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the first quarter worth approximately $21,308,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 954.3% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,065 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Xerox news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $187,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 24,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $456,687.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,633,082 shares of company stock valued at $44,660,299. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

XRX opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. Xerox Corp has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.67.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

XRX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Xerox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

