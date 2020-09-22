Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, September 17th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.59) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Truist raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.52.

WLL opened at $18.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Korus purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $44,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 12.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 427,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 46,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

