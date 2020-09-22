Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 86,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 30,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after buying an additional 51,340 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHR stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,718. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.21. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $185.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

