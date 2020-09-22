West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Macquarie

West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Get West African Resources alerts:

About West African Resources

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in West Africa. The company explores for gold and copper. Its key asset is the 100% owned Sanbrado gold project located in Burkina Faso. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.