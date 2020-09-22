WAX Market Cap Reaches $52.77 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One WAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit and Kyber Network. WAX has a total market capitalization of $52.77 million and $11.36 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00228562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00084571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.01399639 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00182021 BTC.

About WAX

WAX’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,705,406,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,342,081,895 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Bithumb, HitBTC, Huobi, Upbit, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Kucoin, Tidex and C2CX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

