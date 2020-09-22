Waves Market Cap Hits $228.56 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $2.22 or 0.00021126 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Cryptohub, Exmo and Liqui. Waves has a total market cap of $228.56 million and $40.88 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00021796 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011493 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017463 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009079 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000399 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 103,073,674 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Coinrail, Liqui, Livecoin, HitBTC, Cryptohub, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitbns, OKEx, Indodax, Stocks.Exchange, COSS, Exmo, Huobi, Bittrex, YoBit, Gate.io, Upbit, Coinbe, Exrates, Kuna and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.