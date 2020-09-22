WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

WRTBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 20th. HSBC cut WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $1.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that WARTSILA OYJ/ADR will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

About WARTSILA OYJ/ADR

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

