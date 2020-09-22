Wanchain Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.45 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, Huobi and Kucoin. Wanchain has a market cap of $32.50 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006058 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00015924 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018791 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000086 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000431 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 191,550,679 coins and its circulating supply is 125,301,739 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, Binance, DragonEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.