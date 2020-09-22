Waltonchain Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $25.51 million and $394.60 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00003495 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, COSS, Huobi and Allbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.62 or 0.03269426 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00047127 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,655,521 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, LATOKEN, Huobi, Cobinhood, COSS, HitBTC, Kucoin, Coinnest, DragonEX, Binance, OKEx and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

