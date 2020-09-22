Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.43.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 143,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 908.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,153 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.59. 38,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,014,631. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

