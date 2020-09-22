Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VNO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Vornado Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.83.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.26 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $150,106,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 12,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,319,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,898 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,773,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,056,000 after purchasing an additional 911,959 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,681,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,265,000 after purchasing an additional 511,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,017.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 517,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 493,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.