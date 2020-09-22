Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VNO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.83.

VNO opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $68.68.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.26 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

