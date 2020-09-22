Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of VNO opened at $33.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $68.68.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.26 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 59,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,017.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 517,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 493,238 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,935,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 151,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 45,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

