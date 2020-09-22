Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VNO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

VNO stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $68.68.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.89). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 90.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 27.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 35.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

